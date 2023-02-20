The Italian Serie A is gradually taking shape after matchday 23 fixtures were played during the weekend.

Unlike last week, six away wins, two home wins and a draw with a total of 20 goals were recorded in the nine games played.

Napoli seventh consecutive win

Napoli are almost close to winning the Scudetto after recording their seventh consecutive win during a 2-0 victory over Sassuolo on Friday at Mapei. It was Napoli’s third win over Sassuolo with 17 goals scored during the encounters.

The League leaders having 62 points haven’t lost a game since their lone goal defeat to Inter back in January to see their 38 year-old dream come to pass after so much waiting.

Khvica Kvaratskhelia became the third-youngest Napoli player, at 22, to reach a 10 goal tally with his 12th minute strike against the visitors before high-flying Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen doubled the lead in the 33rd minute.

What could have been a consolation goal for the hosts from Armand Lauriente was chalked off by the VAR in the 43rd minute while the game was almost over, Napoli player Giovanni Simeone’s goal was also ruled out by the VAR.

Inter showing class

The Friday victory gave the leaders a 15-point advantage over Inter Milan who trounced Udinese 4-1. The Saturday game played at the San Siro was the highest goal scoring encounter as Inter extended their unbeaten run to four games. The win put Inter in the second position with 47 points.

Romelu Lukaku, who just returned from an injury put the hosts in front via a spotkick in the 20th minute to end his 189 days goal drought in the league and also his first home goal since May 2021 which was coincidentally against Udinese.

However, Udinese who have been starved of wins in four games levelled at the cusp of the first half with a Sandi Lovric’s finish.

Just as the game was less than 20 minutes of play, Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the hosts in front before Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead in the 89th minute.

Osimhen sets new record

No doubt, Victor Osimhen is one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe at the moment.

And Friday’s goal made the Nigerian 24-year-old the first Napoli player to score in seven consecutive games in Serie A since the three points for a win was introduced in 1994-1995 season.

7 – Victor #Osimhen is the first Napoli’s player able to score in 7 matches in a row in Serie A in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95). Monster.#SassuoloNapoli #SerieA pic.twitter.com/4IQt0NRJ0x

— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 17, 2023

Osimhen who has now scored 18 goals, five higher than second position, Laturo Martinez who has 13 goals also reached the 100th goal milestone in less than 200 games.

The 24-year-old has played a total of 197 professional games.

Ademola fired blanks in Atalanta’s home defeat

Atalanta blew another chance to move closer to a Champions League slot after a 2-1 home defeat to Leece at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman, who has registered 12 goals this season fired blanks during his 90 minutes of participation in the game. Assan Ceesay scored for the visitors in the fourth minute and Alexis Blin doubled the lead in the 74th minute before Rasmus Hojlund scored a consolation goal in the 87th minute.

Juventus in their new reality are making tremendous efforts to bounce back after their shocking 15 points deduction in the league. The Old Lady after their defeat to Monza last month, they are yet to suffer any defeat in the league. And with Sunday’s 2-0 win over Spezia, Juventus have won their last three games in the Serie A with clean sheets in February to send them to the seventh position with 32 points.

Sampdoria just like Cremonese are yet to resuscitate themselves from their yo-yo style in the league. The Blucerchiati as they are fondly called suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Bologna to extend their winless game to seven. The last time they won in the Serie A was 4th January against Sassuolo.

What next

Napoli’s next game is against Empoli who are yet to win any game this month at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday. However, the game between Atalanta and Ac Milan remains the toughest of the weekend as the Blues will be seeking to bounce back from their shaky form.

