Fast-rising Afropop singer and songwriter Hamza Noah, popularly known as B-Tone, has released his first EP titled, ‘Nudes’.

The artiste, experimenting with inputs from different artists and genres, created a new dimension of an Afro-fusion pop EP.

In his refreshing new take, the artiste provided an engaging list of seven tracks that showcased just how much potential he had from start to finish.

The 16 minutes, 53 seconds EP begins with “Holy Water”, a smooth, appealing love song with great vocals, then to “Tension”, a catchy and danceable track with yearning lyrics.

“Attention” comes next before ending the first half with “My Head”. The second half has “Isakaba”, “Brother”, and “Don’t Matter”.

Speaking on his favourite song from the EP, the graduate of Biology from Kogi state polytechnic said, “The entire EP is fun, but the song that is by far the bomb is ‘my head’.

“In ‘My head’, you will find that singular urge to move and get wrapped up in a satisfying fluid afro-pop fusion beat with an infectiously singable chorus,” he added.

Describing the melodic single, “it’s a love song about a girl that has shown me, ove in my lowest and stood by me and everything she does makes my head spin.

“So even if I get carried away by the glitz and glamour of fame and money, I’ll never forget her in high spirits because she’s still the only one with attributes that blow my mind and make my head spin. The song straight up, rocks,” he said.

An International Signee

B-Tone is Signed to Royalty Records, an International Company that delivers the dreams of its artistes Worldwide.

His label describes him as a standout artiste with an impressive track record of writing songs that keep listeners engaged.

B-Tone was born and raised in Kogi State, Nigeria. He started music at a very early age, with significant influences from friends and his surrounding.

In 2008 He formed a clique with two friends and started making and recording music.

As an artiste, B-Tone has been composing songs and consistently thrilling his fans and followers.

B-Tone has cited Wande Coal, 2Face Idibia, Jon Bellion, M.I, Cobhams Asuquo & Wizkid as his key musical influences.

His new EP, available on all streaming platforms, is entertaining and refreshing.

