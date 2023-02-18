There were a couple of twists and turns in the English Premier League on Saturday as teams intensify their quest for match points in the top flight.

In the early kickoff, Arsenal did well enough to return to the summit of the table after battling to a 4-2 win over Aston Villa.

While many tipped Manchester City to topple Arsenal again, they failed to grab maximum points against the resurgent Nottingham Forest team at the City Ground.

At Stamford Bridge, the nightmare run continued for Graham Potter and his star-studded team as Chelsea lost 1-0 to bottom-placed Southampton.

Onuachu enjoys victory over Chelsea

Though he is yet to get off the mark with goals for the Saints, Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu was actively involved, as Southampton secured a famous lone-goal victory over the floundering Blues.

Saturday’s disappointing defeat for Chelsea is coming barely three days after Graham Potter and his star-studded team were beaten in the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund.

The Saints made sure they profited from Chelsea’s poor form as James Ward-Prowse’s curling free kick at the cusp of the first half earned them the maximum points away at Stamford Bridge.

This is the first victory for Southampton since January.and for Chelsea, they have only one victory in their last 10 games.

Arteta outwits Emery at Villa park

In the day’s early kickoff, Unai Emery suffered a defeat at the hands of his former club, Arsenal at Villa Park.

The Gunners, who suffered a heavy defeat to Man City during the week, bounced back from their jittery ways to defeat Villa 4-2 in a roller coaster game that saw them come back twice.

A fifth-minute strike from Ollie Watkins was cancelled by Bukayo Saka’s volley in the 16th minute. But before the halftime break, Philippe Coutinho put the hosts in front.

Meanwhile, Zinchenko’s debut goal in the EPL levelled for the Gunners while Jorginho’s outer shot forced Martinez to an own goal before Gabriel Martinelli sealed the comeback; All in the second half.

Man City held

At the City Ground Stadium, Nottingham forced Manchester City to a 1-1 draw to halt Pep Guardiola’s side’s chance to keep the top position in the league.

For Steve Cooper’s side, despite their inconsistencies in the league, they can boast of being the giant slayer this season.

Towards the end of the first half, Bernardo Silva gave the Cityzens a lead with a finish to Jack Grealish’s through ball.

However, the visitors were punished for their wastefulness as an 84th-minute tap-in from Chris Wood levelled the scoreline.

Other games

Elsewhere at Goodison Park, Sean Dyche continued to help Everton wade out of the relegation waters with another home win over Leeds United.

Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi was instrumental in Seamus Coleman’s lone goal for the Toffees.

In the London derby between Crystal Palace and Brentford, it ended in a 1-1 draw as the Bees continued their unbeaten streak in the league.

Palace scored first from Eberechi Eze in the 69th minute before Vitaly Janelt restored parity in the 96th minute

