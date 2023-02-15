The Board of Directors and Management of Wakanow has appointed Mr. Olubayode as the Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) Wakanow, effective January 2023.

Prior to this appointment. Bayode was Wakanow’s Chief Financial Controller. He transitions into the new role with over a decade’s experience in finance. He gained much of his experience in the commercial banking sector, where he supervised various control functions in the fields of financial control, treasury and international operations.

Bayode is a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He holds an MBA in Finance and Investment from Ahmadu Bello University. With this background, Bayode brings a wealth of financial and management expertise to his role as Group CFO.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Bayo Adedeji, the Group CEO of Wakanow Group said, “Bayode assumes this new role with a track record of consistently stellar performances at the helm of the finance function at Wakanow. We are confident that his knowledge, experience and expertise will be vital in Wakanow’s tilt towards global dominance in the travel industry. As Group CFO, Bayode will further consolidate on the successes achieved while charting new milestones for Wakanow and its subsidiaries as he oversees our financial operations at the group level”.

Bayode expressed his readiness for the new challenge stating that, ‘’I appreciate the Board and Management of Wakanow for the continued trust and confidence reposed in me and would like to seize this opportunity to restate my commitment to the Wakanow vision and drive for global excellence in the travel industry. Wakanow has always been powered by a dedication to global best practice in its financial operations and this is a culture we would continue to uphold with a world class team which remains focused on excellence in line with our global ambitions’’

With this appointment, Wakanow continues to signal its commitment to repositioning for a more significant role in the global travel industry as it expands operations within the African continent and beyond.

Wakanow has become renowned for her support to local and international airlines and enhancing the Nigerian aviation industry with distinct products and services. The travel tech company is built to cater to all the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa processing, COVID-19 tests, among other offerings for Nigerian travelers.

About Wakanow.com

Wakanow is Africa’s foremost travel tech agency and offers the best travel deals and experiences. Wakanow is built to cater for all of the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa processing, COVID-19 tests, among other offerings.

Wakanow’s central focus is its customers and every product and package is created with that at the forefront. With an increasing presence across Africa, Wakanow is poised to ensure that Africans have the best travel experiences and also be at the forefront of showcasing the African beauty, heritage and culture to the rest of the world.

You can access and book amazing flight deals by visiting www.wakanow.com

