All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government in the naira redesign policy suit at the Supreme Court. Bayelsa and Edo States, which are both under the control of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, have identified with the(APC)-led federal government in the naira redesign policy suit at the Supreme Court.

The South-south states and the federal government will now confront an opposing side of 10 states, including one PDP state.

The controversial policy introduced newly redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes and set 10 February as the deadline to end the validity of their old versions.

Shortage in the supply of new notes has led to a cash crunch that has brought untold hardships to many Nigerians.

Three states being governed by the APC like the federal government – Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara – on 3 February, filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the 10 February deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end the validity of the old notes.

The three states cited the hardships Nigerians are undergoing as a result of the policy that has detrimentally mopped up cash from circulation.

The Supreme Court on 8 February granted an interim order suspending the enforcement of the deadline. The court also in its ruling directed that the old notes should remain legal tender alongside the new ones until the final determination of the suit.

But President Muhammadu Buhari, who approved the implementation of the controversial policy, and the CBN, its enforcer, have adamantly refused to comply with the order of the Supreme Court.

With growing interest in the matter, nine states applied to be joined as parties to the suit at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Seven of the states, including President Buhari’s home state – Katsina – opted to be joined with the three original plaintiffs, an indication of their preference to oppose the CBN policy and adopt the prayers sought in the suit.

The newly-joined co-plaintiffs are Cross River (South-south), Sokoto (North-west), Lagos (South-west), Ogun (South-west), Katsina (North-west), Ondo (South-west) and Ekiti (South-west) states.

This makes the total number of co-plaintiffs 10. The predominantly APC side has Sokoto as the only PDP state.

With Bayelsa and Edo – both PDP states – joining forces with the APC-led federal government, and another PDP state – Sokoto – on the other side of the divide with nine APC states, the party line in the legal battle is erased.

The presidential candidates of both political parties have expressed divergent views on the CBN policy.

While the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has said there should not be deadlines for the validity of the old notes, his PDP rival, Atiku Abubakar, has substantially thrown his weight behind the CBN policy, backing the deadline but calling for an aggressive supply of the new notes.

The developments in court on Wednesday came as the first indication that all the 36 state governments might not be on the same page on the new naira policy or the suit challenging it.

The crack in the fold of the governors of the 36 states of the federation emerged barely four days after their umbrella body – the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) – on 12 February issued a joint statement condemning the CBN policy as “currency confiscation”.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro on Wednesday, adjourned further hearing until next Wednesday, 22 February.

Judge advises on how to enforce compliance with Supreme Court order

Following the refusal of the CBN to comply with the Supreme Court order suspending the implementation of the deadline for the old notes, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, urged the Supreme Court to intervene.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, had on Tuesday defiantly announced that there was no going back on the 10 February deadline.

“The defendant (the federal government) has been acting with impunity and executive lawlessness. We want the court to extend the order,” Mr Mustapha informed the court on Wednesday.

Condemning the act of disobedience on Wednesday, Mr Mustapha told the panel of Supreme Court judges, “We cannot take your application (concerning the refusal of the defendant to comply with the order) because it is not before us. The defendant needs to respond to it.”

But Kanu Agabi, who represented the federal government, disagreed with the plaintiffs’ counsel, arguing that the issue of non-compliance with the Supreme Court order was “speculative.”

Amina Augie, a member of the Supreme Court’s seven-member panel, told Mr Mustapha that his application concerning non-compliance with the Supreme Court order was not ripe for hearing.

“We cannot take your application (concerning the refusal of the defendant to comply with the order) because it is not before us. The defendant needs to respond to it,” Ms Augie said.

Also reacting to Mr Mustapha’s concerns, another member of the panel, Emmanuel Agim, asked if the Supreme Court order had ceased to have an effect.

“Go back to the order that was made and check if it does not subsist,” Mr Agim said.

After adjourning the suit, Mr Okoro advised Mr Agabi to tell the federal government to make cash available in Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and banks to ease the “suffering of Nigerians.

