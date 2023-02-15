Inexplicably, VAR has set up a humdinger when Arsenal hosts defending champions Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday evening.

The ‘lack of understanding’ shown by Lee Mason in the match between Arsenal and Brentford means the leadership of the league table is at stake tonight when Mikel Arteta hosts his mentor, Pep Guardiola.

While Arsenal have to find the two points stolen by VAR, City are feeling the strain of being up against the rest of the league both on and off the pitch.

Current Form: Arsenal [D-L-L-W-W]; Man City [W-L-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

27/01/23 FAC Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal

01/01/22 PRL Arsenal 1 – 2 Man City

28/08/21 PRL Man City 5 – 0 Arsenal

21/02/21 PRL Arsenal 0 – 1 Man City

22/12/20 LEC Arsenal 1 – 4 Man City

The head-to-head does not favour the Gunners. In the last five confrontations in all competitions, Arsenal have lost all five, conceded 13 goals, and failed to score in three of the matches. Last season, Arsenal finished 24 points behind City, in fifth place. Going into Wednesday, the Gunners are ahead by three points, a game in hand but with an inferior goal difference.

Guardiola stated in his pre-match conference that Arsenal will have to fight to take the title off them. “If they (Arsenal) beat us because they were better, I would be the first to congratulate them as I always have done in our career.

“Not because we are not there. We want it to be a fight for them to take it from our hands, but it’s still in our hands. This is what I’d like to do, to fight at [the] maximum to try to retain the title.

“If it doesn’t happen, then it’s because the other ones were better. We have to accept and improve, not because we gave up and didn’t do our best.”

Arteta has never beaten a Guardiola team, having spent three years understudying the Catalan at City before taking up the Arsenal, but the former Gunners captain said it was not about but about his team getting the victory on Wednesday. It’s for the team, the club, and where we are. For me personally, it is not about beating one manager; it is about beating the next opponent, and in this case, it is Man City.

On Wednesday, Arteta can name an unchanged squad, and when asked if the EPL manager had worked his team out, he said no. “I don’t know. Every team is trying to work out what we do, the same that we do with every opponent (we face). When I look at the games, and what we produce in the games, I’m usually very satisfied with what happens.”

Arteta admitted that there was anger in his camp because of the VAR blunder, but he hopes they can channel it into an impressive performance against City.

“There is great energy. I sensed it after I arrived after the Brentford game from the start. Around the club there was a mixture of anger and a desire to play the next game, so we need to use that for tomorrow [Wednesday].”

Arsenal are top of the EPL table with 51 points from 21 matches while City are in second place with 48 points from 22 matches. The match kicks off at 8.30 p.m.

