The Supreme Court has adjourned the naira redesign suit filed by some state governments to challenge the 10 February deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end the use of old naira notes.

A seven-member panel of the court led by John Okoro adjourned the case on Wednesday until 22 February, dashing the hope of many Nigerians who were anticipating another definite pronouncement that would resolve the cash crunch debacle the CBN policy has created for weeks.

Many Nigerians believe a further adjournment of the hearing would only deepen the hardships many Nigerians are grappling with as a result of the naira redesign policy of the CBN.

The panel adjourned the case on Wednesday over a series of parties that have shown interest to join the suit.

The suit was filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states. But more states, including Ondo and Katsina, have since indicated interest in joining as interested parties to the suit.

On 8 February, exactly a week ago, the Supreme Court granted an ex parte application suspending the implementation of the 10 February deadline set by the CBN to end the legal tender status of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.

But both the CBN and President Muhammadu Buhari, who approved the controversial naira redesign policy, have failed to obey the court order, leaving Nigerians to grapple with unprecedented hardships in meeting their daily basic needs.

The court gave the order on Wednesday, following an ex parte request filed by the Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara state governments against the federal government.

Due to the chaos triggered by the nationwide scarcity of the redesigned naira notes, the three state governments, governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), sued the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), lamenting immeasurable hardship unleashed on their citizens by the currency scarcity.

The plaintiffs in one of their filings contended that “there is no justifiable basis for the ongoing difficulties and suffering being meted out on the …good people of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States by the federal government.”

Many Nigerians had hoped that the Supreme Court would make another pronouncement to intervene in the stalemate on Wednesday.

Governors El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello in court for naira redesign suit

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, arrived at the Supreme Court at about 8.40am for the hearing of the case on Wednesday

The two governors met at the lobby of the courtroom where they shook hands warmly before taking their seats in the courtroom.

At 9:10 a.m., a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro filed into the court.

Members of the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court include: Amina Augie, Adamu Jauro, Ibrahim Saulawa, Tijanni Abubakar, and Emmanuel Agim.

Before proceedings in the case commenced, the head of the Supreme Court panel, Mr Okoro, appealed to lawyers in the suit not to “behave like politicians.”

Mr Okoro urged the lawyers “not to lose sight of the suffering of our people,” calling for an amicable resolution of the naira redesign dispute.

More details later….

