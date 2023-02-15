The governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, have arrived at the Supreme Court to attend Wednesday’s proceedings in their suit against the federal government’s naira redesign policy.

Messrs El-Rufai and Bello arrived at the Supreme Court at about 8:40am. The two governors met at the lobby of the courtroom where they shook hands warmly before taking their seats in the courtroom.

At 9:10 a.m., a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro filed into the court.

Members of the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court include: Amina Augie, Adamu Jauro, Ibrahim Saulawa, Tijanni Abubakar, and Emmanuel Agim.

Before proceedings in the case commenced, the head of the Supreme Court panel, Mr Okoro, appealed to lawyers in the suit not to “behave like politicians.”

Mr Okoro urged the lawyers “not to lose sight of the suffering of our people,” calling for an amicable resolution of the dispute.

Three State governments- Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, had sued the federal government at the Supreme Court, seeking to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy.

The CBN had announced the phasing out of the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira banknotes.

The apex bank insisted on the 10 February deadline for deposit of the old notes, despite an order by the Supreme Court on 8 February, suspending the implementation of the monetary policy.

Though the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, pledged the government’s compliance with the order.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

