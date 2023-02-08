The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally arrested a convicted senator who has been on the run since he was jailed for seven years for corruption over seven months ago.

The senator representing Delta North in the Nigerian Senate, Peter Nwaoboshi, was convicted by the Court of Appeal in Lagos on a two-count charge of fraud and money laundering on 1 July 2022.

The senator, who was not present when the court pronounced his jail term, had gone underground and avoided prison since then.

After over seven months of hiding, Mr Nwaoboshi was arrested by EFCC operatives at a hospital in Lagos on Monday, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the convict “was finally remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre today, February 8, 2023, to commence his prison term.”

From his hiding, Mr Nwaoboshi made a futile attempt to obtain a post-conviction bail from the Supreme Court.

Rejecting his bail application on 27 January, the Supreme Court ruled that it could not grant him bail while he was on the run.

A member of the Supreme Court panel that sat over the request, Tijjani Abubakar, said Mr Nwaoboshi’s behaviour was an assault on the rule of law.

“It is a very sad development in our democracy that a lawmaker has refused to respect the law of the land.

“This is a sad development. It is a slap on democracy, and a slap on the rule of law.”

Mr Abubakar warned that “…nobody is above the law. The government and the governed are subject to the rule of law. And, we must ensure that there is respect for the rule of law.

Commenting further, Mr Abubakar advised lawmakers to “lead by example.”

“They make the laws, they must respect the laws. And, if they do not respect the laws, it means that they have failed in discharging their mandate.”

EFCC said in a statement on Wednesday that its operatives arrested him at a hospital in Lagos on Monday.

The Court of Appeal had in a judgement delivered on 1 July 2022 sentenced him to prison after convicting him on a two-count charge of money laundering involving N805 million.

The court also ordered the winding up of his two companies.

The two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd – were wound up by the court in line with the provision of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021.

The assets of the companies were also forfeited to the Federal Government.

READ EFCC’s FULL STATEMENT

One of the counts reads: ” That you, Peter Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Projects Limited, between May and June, 2014, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did acquire a property described as Guinea House, Marina Road, Apapa, Lagos, for the sum of N805million, when you reasonably ought to have known that the sum of N322 million out of the purchase price transferred to the vendors by order of Suinming Electricals Limited formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity of fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act of 2011(as amended) and punishable under Section (15)(3) of the same Act.”

