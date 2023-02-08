NPF Microfinance Bank Plc on Monday announced that it has appointed Said Fagge as a non-executive director to its board.

Mr Fagge, an assistant commissioner of police, will fill the vacancy created by the redeployment of Jibrin Gane from the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Ltd.

The microfinance bank announced the appointment in a disclosure published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, signed by the Company Secretary, Osaro Idemudia.

According to details of the disclosure, Mr Fagge was born on 23 December, 1971, in Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State.

He holds a degree in Applied Biology from Bayero University, Kano (1997) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Crime Management Prevention and Control from the same University (2016),” the notice said.

“He started his career with the Nigeria Police Force on May 1, 2000 and served in six commands and twelve divisions as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).”

According to the notice, Mr Fagge is currently the Financial Controller of the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Ltd.

“His appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting,” it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

