Three state governments, Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, have sued the federal government at the Supreme Court over the hardship occasioned by the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes.

The three states are in northern Nigeria of which President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina State, is a part. The governors of the three northern states that filed the suit are also members of the same party, APC, as President Buhari.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last October announced last that it was redesigning the N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, announced 31 January as the deadline for the expiration of the old banknotes.

But due to the public outcry trailing the currency scarcity, Mr Emefiele extended the deadline till 10 February. He added that money deposit banks would continue to receive the old banknotes even after the deadline.

Despite the deadline extension, however, the scarcity of new notes has persisted.

Not pacified by the adjustments to the monetary policy, the three state governments on 3 February sued the federal government at the Supreme Court asking for an order suspending the policy.

The plaintiffs through their lawyer Abdulrakeem Mustapha, are seeking an order “restraining the federal government through the CBN…the commercial banks…from suspending on the 10th of February 2023 the timeframe within which the now older versions of the 200, 500 and 1000 denominations of the Naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

‘Citizens have not seen redesigned banknotes’

In their filings before the Supreme Court, the plaintiffs said “many citizens have to date not seen the newly redesigned naira notes let alone exchanged their old notes for the new notes,” despite assurances by the government to make the currency available.

They contended that the “inadequacy of the notice (of naira redesign) coupled with the haphazard, cack-handed manner the exercise is being carried out and the attendant hardship… has been well acknowledged even by the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The plaintiffs argued that “there is no justifiable basis for the ongoing difficulties and suffering being meted out on the …good people of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States by the Federal Government.”

