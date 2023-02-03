The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), has made his acting debut in a Hollywood movie titled ‘Take Me Home’.

The film was shot in the Hollywood Studios in California, United States.

The producers say the royal head of Ile Ife played a unique role that befits his throne as the custodian of Yorubaland and brings royalty, honour and authority into the make-believe industry.

The movie is set around the quest for originality and one’s roots. It’s led to the character’s diverse questions about the status quo and the need to take action in discovering destiny.

In an impressive cast mix, the producer featured Hollywood actors like Dave Sheridan, Amber Rivette, Felissa Rose, and Meji Black.

Nigerian Nollywood actors – Abdullateef Adedimeji and Bayo Bankole (Boy Alinco) – also feature in the film.

The producer said: “Oba Adeyeye, the 51st Ooni of Ife, epitomises the source of the Yoruba kingdom, which historically is Ile-Ife, which plays out in the movie ‘Take Me Home’ in a thought-provoking manner.

The Ife monarch made a cameo appearance in the film as he played himself.

Take Me Home

The new movie highlights the essence of the culture and tradition of the Yoruba race to the western world.

The movie is laced with African cultural narratives- mystery, courage, and self-belief.

It is a story of an American family stuck in Pandora’s Box when their daughter gets possessed after wearing an African masquerade costume stolen during a tour in Ile-Ife.

In a bid to save their daughter’s life, the entire family gets into trouble following the promises of two African immigrants.

‘Take Me Home’ is produced by the award-winning Filmmaker Dotun Taylor. Dotun is also a Broadcaster and Cultural ambassador.

He added that the horror comedy movie would draw movie lovers at home and abroad to reflect on their state of affairs.

