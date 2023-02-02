The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on the federal government to compensate victims and families of deceased herders killed during an alleged air strike in Doma Local Government of Nasarawa State in January.

The group said paying compensation and reaching out to the families would bring equity, justice and foreclosing of any possibility of vengeance or reprisal.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the killing of 27 pastoralists in the state, though the group and other Fulani groups claim 40 people were killed.

They were killed while returning from Benue State.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by Khalid Aliyu, the Secretary General of the JNI, the group also called on the Nigerian government to prosecute the perpetrators of the act to serve as deterrent to other nonchalant officials.

Mr Aliyu said the killing came while efforts were being made to ensure peace between TIV and Fulanis in Nasarawa and Benue states.

“This dastardly act was carried out despite the several concerted efforts at peaceful coexistence between the Tivs and the Fulanis, as well as other sedentary farmers in the area. Clearly, there seems to be a premeditated sabotage from some quarters. Government should, therefore, thoroughly interrogate the events that culminated to the most unfortunate bloodletting in Doma.

“We, nonetheless, also call on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, investigate all its security agencies especially the Nigerian Air Force based on the alleged use of helicopter gunships and drones in the Doma massacre to do well beyond condemnation, and fish out the perpetrators. Nigerians are desperately yearning for concrete actions.

“A national broadcast after the visit would be very necessary, to dissuade reprisals. Clearly, people are angered over many recent happenings affecting innocent defenseless people and government need to act fast,” Mr Aliyu said.

READ ALSO:

He also said the group asked the federal government to collaborate with relevant security agencies and draft a timeline to bringing an end to all security threats bedeviling the country.

“While we call on the Muslim Ummah to intensify prayers – seeking Allah’s intervention for an end to these repeated pogroms, our heart-felt condolences goes to the families of the martyred in the Doma massacre, the people and government of Nasarawa State and Nigeria in general. We are convinced that government’s prompt response will assuage the cumulative frustrations of the survivors of the Doma massacre, immediate families as well as all justice-seeking and peace-loving people of our dear land,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

