The transfer deadline day, which was last Tuesday, has seen Super Eagles‘ striker, Paul Onuachu, joining Joe Aribo at Southampton from Belgian side, Genk for a princely sum of £18.5m.

The transfer has seen Southampton becoming another topflight EPL side to have two Nigerian players in their team after Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

While the foxes have Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, Nottingham Forest also parades two Nigerian strikers, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

Onuachu, who scored 17 goals in 22 games for his former side, would be much needed at the Saint Mary stadium as Southampton hope to bounce back from their floundering form.

The Saints are currently in the 20th position with 15 points, having played 20 games.

The 28-year-old Onuachu is the second signing for the Saints after Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the relegation-threatened side from French Side Rennes at the dead time of the window.

While speaking at the press conference, Southampton coach, Nathan Jones, described Onuachu as one of the vital players in his squad as they seek a redeemable feat in the league.

“Paul is a significant signing for us and completes what has been an extremely positive month in terms of recruitment.

“He’s a handful to play against, has got a tremendous record throughout his career and he’s also someone who brings great experience with him, so he’ll be a really positive addition to the squad.”

Meanwhile, the striker is expected to be in action when Southampton visits Frank Onyeka’s Brentford on Saturday at the Community Stadium

