President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Daura returned all thanks to God for safety in life’s journey over many years, highlighting the years of battle during the Nigerian Civil War and some personal challenges as testimonies of divine protection and guidance.

President Buhari, who visited the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, after commissioning of two roads, said the destiny of man, country and the world remains in the hands of God.

The President concluded two-day commissioning of projects with the Musawa General Hospital, Government Day Secondary School, Musawa, Gora-Makauraci-Malamawa road, and Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum road, Gurjiya -Sandamu-Karkarku roads in Daura.

“This opportunity to serve the nation comes from God. All over the world, Nigeria is known for its diversity, with different religions and cultures.

“We are also known because we have a huge population of millions of people.

“For the President of Nigeria, at this time, to come from Daura is the grace and mercy of God,” he said.

President Buhari said that he secured his first job early after school to manage a co-operative in Daura, but had to escape and join the army when there was pressure that he should get married.

” I told Governor Aminu Bello Masari the story of how I left Daura to join the army. That was how God planned it. We make choices in life, but eventually destiny is before God.

“I was at the war front during the civil war, and saw how many died. Some fell right beside me. God kept me.

“Many bridges were blown just before we arrived at some places, and after we crossed. I arrived at some places to see bodies of my own colleagues that we were fighting together. I am alive today only by God’s grace,” the President added.

President Buhari noted that the Daura Emirate and community gained international recognition by divine purpose, not man’s efforts.

The President assured the Emirate that he would return and settle down in Daura, after handing over on May 29, 2023.

“The Emir has spoken extensively and I don’t have much to add. I have three of my classmates that are here today in the Emirate Council.

“I also hear of how the Emir has been giving recognitions and titles to my staff and family members. I am grateful for all the support,” he stated.

The Emir of Daura noted that the survival of the President when his car was bombed in 2014 was a divine act, which happened shortly before he won elections in 2015.

“The visit of the President is historic. He was invited by the Governor to inspect and commission development projects.

“The Governor has performed exceedingly well, beyond the projects that had been spotlighted. Close to seven years, he has been working for the people and he has made a big impact.

“Governor Masari is not a thief. The governor has done his best with available resources. He has showcased his record of service by inviting the President to witness progress in the state.

“The President has seen a lot in two days, but he has not seen all. We know the good works of the governor and really commend him,” Faruk said.

The Emir thanked the President for Federal Government projects in the state, and extoled the governor for creating an enabling environment for many to thrive.

“As a state, Katsina benefitted a lot from your position, Mr President and the Daura community remains grateful for all. For a long time, we will be talking about the blessings of God in our domain,” he added.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 27, 2023

