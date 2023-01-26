Berger Paints Nigeria Plc on Thursday announced that it has appointed Oluseun Odubela as the acting secretary of the company.
The new secretary will replace Ayokunle Ayoko, who recently resigned from his appointment at the firm.
The paint manufacturer disclosed in a statement that Mrs Odubela will tentatively serve as the company secretary until a substantive appointment is made into the position.
A legal practitioner with experience spanning a decade and a half, Mrs Odubela has experience covering corporate law, company secretarial and general legal practice.
“She is a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria,” the document said.
