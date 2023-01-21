Gunmen shot two persons dead in Mkpuma Akataka Community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi on Friday. Also killed was an Ebubeagu commander.

A native of the community, Grace Nwite, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that hoodlums invaded the community and shot sporadically.

“They came into the community and started shooting. I heard that the hoodlums came on a motorcycle,’’ Mrs Nwite said.

The hoodlums also killed Charles Nwankwo, Commander of “Ebubeagu’’ (the Southeast security network) in Ogboji Ward, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi in his house.

Ebonyi Commander of “Ebubeagu’’, Friday Ujor, confirmed the killings.

“I know about the incident but I have not gotten the full details of the killings,’’ he said.

Police spokesman in Ebonyi, Chris Anyanwu, also confirmed the killing.

“There were shootings, but there is no proof of political motivation as being peddled now.

“I will get back to you after some clarification on that aspect,’’ Mr Anyanwu, a superintendent of police,told NAN.

(NAN)

