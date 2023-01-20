The Supreme Court on Friday declared Godswill Akpabio as the validly nominated candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa-Ibom North-West senatorial seat election holding on 25 February.

APC had challenged the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which sacked Mr Akpabio as its candidate.

Mr Akpabio is a former governor of Akwa-Ibom State and ex-minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

In Mr Akpabio’s place, the appellate court had on 14 November 2022 ordered INEC to recognise Udom Ekpoudom, a retired deputy inspector general of police, as the authentic candidate of the party.

Delivering its judgement on Friday, the Supreme Court held that the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal were wrong to have assumed jurisdiction in the suit because the issue of candidate nomination lies squarely with political parties.

Ibrahim Saulawa, a member of the Supreme Court’s five-member panel who read the lead judgement, held that the Court of Appeal, Abuja, erred when it ordered Mr Akpabio’s substitution with Mr Ekpoudom as APC’s flagbearer when the former was not a party before it.

“The judgement of the Court (of Appeal) below is hereby set aside,” Mr Saulawa said.

More details later…

