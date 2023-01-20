The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has sued the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over a new corruption allegation against him.

Mr Keyamo had on 16 January issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Conduct of Conduct Bureau (CCB), to arrest the opposition leader.

In a petition dated 16 January, Mr Keyamo asked the anti-graft agencies to arrest the former vice president on offences of money laundering, breach of the Code of Conduct Act, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

Mr Keyamo anchored his suit on the allegations made by Michael Achimugu, who claimed to be a former aide to the PDP candidate.

Mr Achimugu, in a series of social media posts, accused Atiku of using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) to commit financial fraud.

Mr Keyamo, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and serving minister of state for Labour and Employment, stated that Mr Achimugu provided substantial evidence to corroborate his allegations against the PDP candidate and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

With the ultimatum passing with any action taken by anti-corruption agencies, Mr Keyamo, on Friday, filed his suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order compelling Atiku to surrender himself to EFCC, ICPC, and CCB for thorough investigations.

He also sought an order compelling the agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku.

The lawyer joined Atiku along with EFCC, ICPC, and CCB as defendants in the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023.

More details later…

