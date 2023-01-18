Tech giant, Microsoft, plans to lay off approximately 11,000 of its employees across divisions, United States broadcaster, Sky News, reported Tuesday.

The new development comes months after Twitter, Facebook and Amazon laid off employees.

The company is expected to announce plans to cut a significant number of posts around the world within a matter of days, reports said.

The layoffs would affect roughly 5 per cent of Microsoft’s workforce, which if accurate, would equate to approximately 11,000 jobs.

The company had 221,000 full-time employees, including 122,000 in the United States and 99,000 internationally, as of 30 June, according to the company’s filings.

Microsoft is the latest technology company to lay off its employees in a new wave of massive layoffs in the tech industry in which employees of Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and IT group Salesforce have been affected.

Layoffs

Earlier in January, Salesforce announced it was laying off around 10 per cent of its employees.

Last year, Amazon laid off about three per cent of its corporate employees and less than one per cent of its global workforce.

In November, last year, Twitter Inc laid off half its workforce as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, also announced it will lay off more than 11,000 of its employees, reducing the company’s workforce by about 13 per cent.

Microsoft is forecast to post a sales gain of 2 per cent in the second quarter when it reports earnings on 24 January. That would be the slowest revenue increase since 2017.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Microsoft, Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, said the company is making changes that will result in the reduction of its overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of the third quarter of the year.

“This represents less than 5 per cent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today,” he said.

“It’s important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted.

“The senior leadership team and I are committed that as we go through this process, we will do so in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible.”

