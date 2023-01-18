The Vice President of The Gambia, Badara Joof, is dead.
He died after a brief illness, according to a tweet by the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow.
“Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi,” President Barrow tweeted.
Before assuming the position of vice president, Mr Joof previously served as Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology from 2017 to 2022.
Details later…
