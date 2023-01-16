Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over corruption allegations.

The campaign also issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Conduct of Conduct Bureau (CCB), to arrest the opposition leader.

The spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, in a petition dated 16 January, asked the anti-graft agencies to arrest the former vice president on offences of money laundering, breach of the Code of Conduct Act, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

According to Mr Keyamo, the campaign is acting on the allegations made by Michael Achimugu, who claimed to be a former aide to the PDP candidate.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

