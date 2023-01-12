Nigerian octogenarian journalist and lecturer who is billed to bag his PhD certificate during the forthcoming 53rd convocation ceremonies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Dayo Duyile, has confirmed his date of birth.

Mr Duyile made headlines during the week when UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola, announced him as the oldest male graduand to be awarded a certificate during the convocation ceremonies.

Mrs Ogunsola added that the fact that Mr Duyile, a veteran journalist, attended the foundation-laying ceremony of the university in 1962, should serve as a source of inspiration to many.

However, the vice-chancellor quoted Mr Duyile’s age as 83 while other media houses gave it as 80.

On Mr Duyile’s Facebook page, he was said to have been born in 1942, which would have made him to be 80 in 2022.

But findings by PREMIUM TIMES through third parties including his PhD thesis supervisor and Professor of Mass Communications at UNILAG, Ismail Ibraheem, and his classmates, confirmed that Mr Duyile clocked 82 in October 2022.

The veteran journalist has, however, confirmed that he was born on 10 October 1940, claiming all his documents have always shown that as his only birth date.

He also denied the Facebook page claim, saying he wouldn’t know who could have put such a date there.

Mr Duyile spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone on Thursday.

He said: “I’m 82 but by October this year I will be 83.”

Asked to clarify the age quoted on his Facebook page, he said: “It must be somebody else who put that there, not me. I was born on 10 October 1940. And that is what I have on my records all along.”

Commendation for PREMIUM TIMES

Speaking on the different ages quoted by different newspapers, Mr Duyile thanked PREMIUM TIMES for seeking clarification from him, saying doing such is the hallmark of professionalism.

The media scholar, who said he was in the classroom teaching at Wesley University in Ondo State when the reporter’s call was received, urged his students to emulate the newspaper whenever they begin journalism practice.

He said: “Meanwhile, let me thank you for clarifying this because I am in the classroom now teaching students who would become journalists in future and they are listening to you too.

“What you have done now is an example of what journalism is all about. When you are in doubt, find out, so that you can get the correct information to transmit to the people rather than guessing.”

He, therefore, asked the student to thank the reporter for being a worthy example, and in return, they all chorused “Thank you, Sir.”

“I still teach journalism”

Mr Duyile said he is still very actively involved in teaching journalism. “So I’m still teaching journalism even at 82 and I will do so till I die.”

He said he currently teaches at two universities. “I teach as a part-time lecturer at Wesley University, Ondo, where I am talking to you now but Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin is my permanent place of work.”

Mr Duyile, a former Provost of Nigeria Institute of Journalism and former Editor of Daily Sketch, described himself as an ardent reader of PREMIUM TIMES. He said it is one of the few Nigerian newspapers he loves to read.

