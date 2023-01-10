Nigeria’s secret police, SSS, said Monday morning that “smear campaigns” were being sponsored by “some politicians” within and outside the government against the Director General of the service, Yusuf Bichi, and his key officials.

The statement by the SSS came hours after a news report accusing Mr Bichi’s wife of improper conduct.

A statement by Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson of the service, noted that the campaigns are efforts of “disgruntled elements” to discredit the service’s uncompromising stance on some critical governance and policy issues.

The SSS stated that “no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail” will deter it from discharging its duties. It however said it would not “idly” watch a group of dissatisfied gangs undermine the service and its leadership and management.

“Those behind the plot have engaged Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations to not only sustain but stage further rallies, road shows, and press conferences and use the occasions to discredit Mr Bichi,” Mr Afunanya said.

“Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the DG, his family, and select officials of the Service.”

“The SSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG. It restates its unalloyed support to the President on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold,” Mr Afunanya added.

Mr Afunanya’s statement is coming a day after Aisha, the wife of Mr Bichi, reportedly ordered the arrest of Abba Yusuf, the Kano State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Trouble started on Sunday night at the Mallam Aminu Kano airport after the motorcade of Mr Yusuf allegedly delayed Mrs Bichi’s convoy from gaining access to the VIP lounge.

Daily Trust reported that this action prompted Mrs Bichi’s security details to step into the situation to clear the path, which in the process led to an altercation between Mrs Bichi and the governorship candidate.

The politician was later reportedly arrested by SSS officials and barred from boarding the same scheduled flight as Mrs Bichi. He was later released after the flight had departed, according to the report.

Neither the politician nor the SSS have spoken about the incident.

Mr Afunanya did not respond to calls seeking comments on the issue involving the DG’s wife Tuesday morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

