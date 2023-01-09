The police in the United Kingdom (UK) briefly detained the founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, on arrival at London Heathrow airport on Sunday, his office has said.

Mr Dokpesi was picked up shortly after arriving at Heathrow from a connecting flight via Frankfurt from Abuja. He was invited off the plane for questioning before other passengers disembarked.

A statement from Mr Dokpesi’s office Monday morning said the media chief was only “delayed at the airport for some hours” before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British immigration officials for entry into the country.

It is not immediately clear why Mr Dokpesi was arrested but his office said he is “hale and hearty.”

Mr Dokpesi is in the UK at the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The media chief, owner of Nigeria’s first private radio station, Ray Power, is a top member of the PDP.

Mr Abubakar is expected to give a presentation on issues around the 2023 presidential elections this week in London.

In his Monday statement, the AIT founder extended his gratitude to well-wishers for their “outpour of love and support” following the news of the incident.

While Mr Dokpesi was only briefly detained, another top PDP politician, Ike Ekweremadu, has been detained in the UK since he was arrested last year on charges of organ trafficking, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

Mr Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested but while the politician’s wife has been released on bail, he has been denied bail while his prosecution continues.

