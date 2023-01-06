What is proving to be a tough season for Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi and Everton has got even worse for the midfielder and his struggling and relegation-threatened team.

Iwobi, during Friday night’s FA Cup clash at Old Trafford against Manchester United, was stretched off the pitch in the 49th minute after a nasty-looking ankle injury.

Toffees skipper Seamus Coleman immediately called for doctors to attend to the midfielder, who was later replaced by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Tyrone Malacia while chasing back after Casemiro gave the ball away, slid into Iwobi and though he won the ball, he left the Nigerian in pain on the pitch before he was stretched out.

Though this would pass as Iwobi’s best season as an Everton player, it hasn’t really rubbed off positively on the fortunes of the Toffees.

Iwobi has not only featured in all of Everton’s 18 Premier League matches in 2022/2023, but he has actually started in all 18.

The last Premier League match that Iwobi played for Everton was barely 72 hours ago against Brighton & Hove Albion; a meeting that he played 90 minutes during a 4-1 loss.

Though the 26-year-old Nigerian has just one goal to his name this season, he has assisted five Premier League goals for his teammates this campaign, which ranks him third overall in this category in 2022/2023.

With Everton already languishing in the bottom half of the log, their quest for survival has just been made harder with the injury setback suffered by Iwobi.

