Terrorists have abducted the village head of Ummadau community in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, Barau Muhammadu, and two others.

The trio, according to a local source, were on their way to the local government headquarters, Safana to attend the All Progressives Congress (APC) governatorial campaign on Wednesday when they were abducted.

A local, Abubakar Safana, told PREMIUM TIMES through phone that Mr Muhammadu, his staffer and another elder from the community were stopped by the terrorists few minutes before the local government headquarters.

The terrorists took them into the forest, leaving their motorcycles there.

“I’ve spoken with his son (the village head son) and he told me the bandits have contacted the family. I’ll let you know if there’s any development,” he said.

The names of the other victims were not given but Mr Safana said he was told the other elder is the chief Imam of the community.

He said the road leading to Safana from Ummadau had been abandoned for over a year due to incessant attacks before residents continued plying the road.

“They used to follow a longer route to come to Safana because of the attacks. In fact, at a time the road was completely abandoned,” Mr Safana who operates a patent medicine store in the area, said.

The police spokesperson, Gambo Isa, didn’t respond to an SMS sent to him by this reporter on the attack. His known line was unreachable.

Safana is one of the areas worse hits by the activities of terorrists. It shares boundaries with the dreaded Rugu forest where some terrorists have their camps.

Other areas around Safana like Jibia, Kurfi, Batsari and Danmusa are witnessing renewed attacks by the terrorists.

