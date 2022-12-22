The Government of Gambia has arrested five soldiers over an alleged coup plot, the government said.

The arrests made between Wednesday and Thursday followed intelligence reports received by the government that some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Adama Barrow.

A statement from the president’s office gave the names of the arrested soldiers as follows: Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera from the Gambia Navy as the alleged ringleader of the plot; Corporal Mbarra Touras; Corporal Ebrahima Sanno from the Military Police who is currentiv on study leave; Sergeant Gibril Darboe from The Gambia Navy and Corporal Baboucarr Njie.

According to the statement, apprehended soldiers are currently helping the Military Police with their investigations.

“Alleged soldiers involved in the plot either being pursued or on the run are: Warrant Officer Class 2 Jadama from The Gambia Navy and one Badjie from The Gambia Navy. First names of Jadama and Badjie are yet to be established,” it said.

The government urged citizens to go about their usual activities as investigations into the matter are continuing and members of the public would be accordingly informed of any developments as the situation untolds.

