A day after President Muhammadu Buhari restated his support for the presidential aspiration of Bola Tinubu but suggested he would not actively take part in the latter’s campaigns, the candidate visited the president.
Mr Tinubu visited the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja Thursday morning.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Nigerian leader had restated his support for Mr Tinubu as his successor. He, however, suggested that he would not allow political campaigns to affect the “functions and duties of the President.”
Details later…
