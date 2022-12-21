International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc is showing no sign of turning the table soon on the loss-making jinx that has held it bound for about nine years as the loss it reported for 2021 exceeded its whole revenue for the year.

Even when in 2019 the underwriter seemed to have broken a sequence of losses reaching back to at least 2012, profit was hardly a respite. It stood at N275.4 million for that year before a reversal happened, forcing the company to record losses for the two years that followed.

The crisis came to a head last December when a shake-up in the balance of things in the underwriting market required life insurers to increase minimum paid-up capital from N2 billion to N8 billion and general insurance providers from N3 billion to N10 billion.

By that time, IEI was already sinking without trace; its entire shareholders’ fund as of 31 December, 2021 was already in red at a deficit of (N11.8 billion), as its latest audited earnings report showed on Wednesday. That opened doors for Abuja-based investment bank Norrenberger Advisory Partners to acquire the insurer.

With a binding pact now reached by both parties and the Securities and Exchange Commission having approved the takeover, Norrenberger will need more than a magic wand to turn around the fortune of the company quickly and deliver a strong shareholder’s value that has eluded investors for years.

“We draw attention to the fact that the Company’s total liabilities exceeded its total assets by N11.805 billion…In addition, the Company’s negative total equity as at December 31, 2021 of N11.805 billion…is below the minimum regulatory requirement of N3 billion and the Company did not meet the regulatory solvency margin, whilst there was a shortfall of N2.67 billion in the assets cover,” Doyin Owolabi & Co., the independent auditor said in a report accompanying the financials.

“The company also had a negative solvency margin of N16.429 billion as at 31st December 2021. The note indicates that these conditions, along with other matters, indicate the existence of material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Group and Company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” they added.

Gross written premium for 2021 grew by more than one-fifth to N687.1 million after a boost in IEI’s direct gross premium written.

Claims expenses for the year more than tripled that of the preceding year, climbing to N232.9 million on account of a steep surge in Change in Outstanding Claims Reserve, dealing a blow on revenue.

