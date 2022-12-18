Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates are the new world champions after battling to a nervy 4-2 penalty win over France in the final game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Sunday.

First-half goals from Messi from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute and another from Angel di Maria in the 36th minute put Argentina in the driver’s seat as they looked to be on course for an emphatic victory.

However, the tables were turned in the second half as Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes to get Les Bleus level with Argentina.

The first came via a penalty in the 80th minute after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani in the box. Mbappe stepped up to the spot and drilled it past Emiliano Martinez

Then, just a minute later, Mbappe drilled another thunderous strike to drag the game into extra time.

Messi thought he had won it with an extra-time goal, but Mbappe was on hand to make it 3-3 as he completed his hat trick.

In the penalty kicks that came afterwards, Mbappe took the first kick and scored while Messi went for Argentina and also scored.

Kingsley Coman failed to score the second kick for France, but Dybala scored for Argentina

For the third kick, Tochuameni played it wide for France while Parades scored for Argentina

Kolo Muani took the fourth kick and scored while Montiel scored what was the decider as they won 4-2 on penalty kicks.

This is Argentina’s third World Cup trophy after previous triumphs in 1978 and 1986.

The outing in Qatar, which will most likely be the last at the World Cup, has been phenomenal for Messi.

Aside from setting the record for the most played games at the World Cup with 26 appearances,

While Messi is celebrating winning the only major trophy previously missing from his cabinet, France have been denied the chance of becoming the first world champions in 60 years to retain their crown.

