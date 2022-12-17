Croatia emerged winners of the consolatory bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Saturday after beating the Atlas Lions of Morocco 2-1 at the Khalifa Stadium.

Though the Croats were one step ahead at the last World Cup in Russia, winning the runners-up medal, they were more than satisfied to return home yet again with a medal around their necks even though it is a bronze this term.

Saturday’s losers’ final was virtually decided within the first 45 minutes with all three goals scored in the first half of the game.

Josko Gvardiol, with his diving header, gave Croatia the lead inside seven minutes but it was short-lived with Morocco getting their equaliser 112 seconds after through Achraf Dari who also scored with a header.

Mislav Orsic sealed the victory early for Croatia with his beautiful curling effort in the 42nd that flew past the outstretched Moroccan goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou.

Though there was plenty of action and chances in the second half, there were no more goals as Croatia held on for what is their second World Cup bronze medal.

Croatia were winners of the France 1998 World Cup where they beat the Netherlands with an identical 2-1 scoreline.

The game

Morocco started on a lethargic note at the back, almost conceding an early goal as they did against France.

Morocco’s goalkeeper, Bounou, almost scored an own goal in the 3rd minute and some slacking defending nearly cost the Atlas Lions moments after.

Croatia did get the lead in the seventh minute and it was their 20-year-old center back, Gvardiol, who broke the deadlock with a superb diving header off a well-worked set piece free kick.

But the celebrations quickly flipped to the Moroccans, as the Atlas Lions responded with a free kick of their own.

Hakim Ziyech sent in the cross, but Croatian midfielder Lovro Majer failed to head it away properly, putting the ball into a dangerous area that saw Achraf Dari get on the end of a free header in the ninth minute.

It was the 23-year-old first-ever international goal for the Atlas Lions.

Morocco got better as the game progressed, creating openings and chances which they failed to maximise.

It didn’t take too long before the Atlas Lions were punished for their misses when Croatian winger Mislav Orsic scored a beautiful curling strike in the 42nd.

The 29-year-old had two assists in the tournament prior to Saturday’s tie and would be proud to have a goal to his name also.

The second half was quite lively with a handful of chances, especially for Morocco but the Lions failed to make the most of them.

In the end, it was joy for Luka Modric and his Croatia teammates who will be heading home as heroes in their own right yet again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

