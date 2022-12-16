The French government on Thursday announced a 110 million euros investment as support for the development of the Kaduna State Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

Provided through the French Development Agency (AFD), the BRT is expected to improve urban mobility and the living conditions of residents of Kaduna Metropolis.

“In line with France’s commitment towards achieving the 2030 Agenda, the Federal Ministry of Finance signed an agreement with AFD providing for a EUR 110 Million facility to Kaduna State in order to develop a state-of-the-art Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system,” the Embassy of France in Nigeria said.

The BRT system will help make the mobility system of Kaduna city safe, affordable and more reliable, while improving its accessibility to residents.

An estimated 100,000 residents of Kaduna State will have direct access to the BRT corridor, while 160,000 passengers are expected to commute daily on the system.

Additionally, the project will have positive impacts on climate change resulting in the savings of 45,000 tons of CO² equivalent per year, an improvement in air quality and reduced road congestion.

Kaduna Metropolis is a fast-growing and developing economic centre, its population is estimated at 1.3 million and is expected to double by 2030 to reach 3 million.

According to France, under the combined pressure of demographic and economic development, the travel demand will keep rising in the coming years.

“Despite encouraging initiatives carried out by Kaduna State Government, mobility remains characterised by structural challenges, including an unregulated paratransit industry, lack of mass public transit system, gaps in terms of infrastructures and maintenance facilities,” it added.

The Kaduna BRT Project is the Transport Component of the Urban Renewal Program of Kaduna State Government, implemented by the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA).

The project’s output includes the delivery of a 24 km-BRT system with segregated lanes, 30 bus stations, street lighting, pedestrian crossing facilities, bus depot, Intelligent Transport System (ITS) facilities and the purchase of 120 articulated 18-metre buses.

The project will help set up sustainable operations of the BRT system through various engineering studies, the strengthening of KADSTRA and the transition of informal operators into the newly created bus industry.

Through project implementation, KADSTRA will have the opportunity of sharing experiences with recognised and well-established transport regulatory agencies including Ile-de-France Mobilité in Paris and the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) in Lagos, whom AFD has been supporting since 2010.

