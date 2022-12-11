It has been a year and three months since the marriage of Paul Okoye of PSquare fame to Anita Isama divorced, and it appears that the singer has found love again.

In August 2021, Anita filed a petition to end their seven-year-old marriage.

The petition cited irreconcilable differences as the basis of the break of the marriage.

However, with his recent actions, the Jos-born singer appears to have moved on to another relationship.

Paul, 40, met Anita, 34, in 2004 during their undergraduate days at the University of Abuja.

They married on the 22nd of March, 2014, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Their union has produced three children: Andre — born in 2013 — and the twins, Nathan and Nadia, born in 2017.

On Sunday afternoon, Paul buzzed the internet when he posted a video of himself driving to church earlier in the day.

On the clip was the caption; “Church with my beautiful.”

The video also captured him in church, listening to the sermon in the company of a female.

Seconds later, the video shows them back home, enjoying a sumptuous meal on what can pass for a relaxing Sunday afternoon.

It also shows the duo taking a mirror selfie in the same church outfit.

Newfound love

The mysterious lady behind Paul Okoye’s smile goes by the name Ivy Ifeoma on Instagram.

She is a model, influencer and digital creator. She also runs The Ivy Mark, a female clothing brand.

According to reports, the couple has been going out for a while.

A recent clip posted on her Instagram page with her name blurred out is circulating on the internet.

The video shows her out on a birthday outing with a man suspected to be Paul, who also goes by the name, Rude Boy.

She wrote: “Men will stain your white. The plan was to take him out on his birthday, but he took me out instead. SMH! Okunrin.”

Background

The five allegations Anita made against her ex-husband were “infidelity, alleged separation, absentee parenting, fraud and painful experiences.”

According to the court petition, the ‘Reason with Me’ singer cheated her out of a deal to build a mall to be jointly owned.

Anita said she contributed N10 million, and they agreed that she would be granted space at the mall upon completion.

She said that upon completion of the mall, Paul reneged on the agreement and failed to give her company, TannkCo, a space in the mall as earlier agreed.

Despite going their separate ways, the duo enjoys a cordial relationship.

In November, Rudeboy publicly celebrated his extracted ex-wife’s 34th birthday despite their divorce.

Paul shared Anita’s birthday shoot on his Instagram story with a special shout-out to celebrate her.

He wrote, “Happy birthday Anita Okoye.”

They also seem to be co-parenting their kids on cordial terms, as the singer recently took them on vacation, where they had a lovely time.

Meanwhile, Ms Anita appears to have had a new lease on life as she recently bagged an MFA in Luxury and Brand Management at Savannah College of Art and Design, Atlanta, USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

