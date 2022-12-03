Nigerian megastar Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has insisted that the rap genre is dead and not worth listening to.

He was reacting to the blowback he received for saying he doesn’t listen to rap music.

Earlier in the week, the singer granted an interview to 10 Magazine, a British luxury quarterly publication, where he asserted that the Afrobeats genre is innovative as against rap music, which he said is boring.

Wizkid said he doesn’t listen to rap music because the genre is dull, dead and tired.

Following his assertions, the singer received backlash from rap proponents and lovers of the genre.

Starboy, who has been at the forefront of taking the Afrobeats genre to the world, however, did not take it lying down.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Wizzy described rappers as broke boys, stating that he will not condescend to their level.

He further said that Ghana’s Black Sherif and Sarkodie and South Africa’s Nasty C are the only rappers in Africa.

“Can’t believe you all broke boys thought Big Wiz will talk abt you all. Wow! You all are not even rappers! Nasty C, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif are the only rappers in Africa.

” You all keep sending una popsy rap videos! I go dey watch maybe I fit help una mama life,” he wrote.

Reactions

Wizkid’s post has generated reactions online, with many tackling the artiste who released his 5th studio album, ‘More Love Less Ego’ about a month ago.

Famous rapper Jude Abaga, aka MI, pointed out that the rap genre may not be where it ought to be, but it is on the rise.

He then listed Nigerian rappers who he said are winning.

His list includes names like AQ, SDC, Falz, Vector, Ladipoe, Odumodu, YP, BlaqBonez, Dan Dizzy, Ajebo Hustlers, Ice Prince and himself.

MI also subtly reminded Wizzy that the rap genre gave him a platform and was one of his early claims to fame.

He posted a link to his 2008 song, ‘Fast Money Fast Cars’ of his ‘Talk About It album featuring Wizkid.

Blaqbonez’s response to Wizkid was simple; “I’m not dead. I’m Handsome.

He then went ahead to list out some of his achievements this year.

“Of the many projects this year, ‘Young Preacher’ was top 10 first-week streams on Apple music, Boomplay, Spotify & audiomack. Rap isn’t dead, not the most sought-after genre, but dead? Noooooooo,” he wrote.

Another rapper, Erigga, on the other hand, refused to tackle Wiz for his statement. In his view, rappers are their problems.

“Na only when dem say rap don die una dey come out dey show fake support. Funny industry. una wan use lies kill una self. Oya rappers start to audition for Popci (Wizkid). E dey one side dey see una,” he asserted.

A new entrant to the rap game, Laycon, did not join words with anybody. Instead, he promoted a project he works on in collaboration with MI.

The project aims to help rappers get heard and noticed.

He wrote, “The #Jive platform is an ample opportunity for emerging rap artistes to get heard & grow fans.

“Jive is giving artistes a way to build community with other artistes and those who love their sound. I believe our work at #JiveNG will make a big difference.”

Afrobeats vs Pop vs Rap

Earlier in the week, Wizkid, one of its fiercest proponents of Afrobeats, told 10 Magazine that the genre is innovative and a refreshing alternative for people stuck with the same sound for years.

Describing the genre as the new pop, the singer said he doesn’t listen to rap music.

He said: “Afrobeats is the new pop. I sold two million copies in America off of one song! … If I’m being honest, I don’t listen to any other genre of music anymore.

“I don’t listen to rap; that shit is boring. It’s dead now; it’s tired. These guys do the same shit, rap on the same beats, same flows,” he said.

He also said that the Afrobeats genre consistently produces high-quality hits compared to others.

“No disrespect to nobody. I don’t have anything against rap or any other type of music. I have a lot of rappers as friends, like a lot. So I’m probably the wrong person to say this,” Wizkid added.

The 32-year-old singer has been having a good year; his 2020 album, ‘Made In Lagos,’ is 2nd on Billboard Year End Top 10 World Albums of 2022. Also on the list is Burna Boy’s ‘Love Damini’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

