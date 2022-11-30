The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate attacks on offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country.

The House, on Wednesday, following a motion moved by Kunle Olanrewaju (APC, Ekiti), set up an ad hoc committee to conduct the investigation.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the committee to be headed by Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun) will submit its report in three weeks.

Background

Last week, Ms Oluga had attempted to move the motion but Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session, stated that there was a similar motion referred to the Committee on Electoral Matters.

Again on Tuesday, during plenary session, Ms Oluga raised a point of order, stating that despite the surge in attacks on INEC facilities, the Committee on Electoral Matters responsible for the investigation had yet to submit a report.

Responding to the point of order, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe), the Chairman of the Committee, said no such motion was referred to her committee.

The Chairman of Rules and Business, Hassan Fulata (APC, Jigawa), could not confirm if such a motion was moved in the House. He, therefore, asked the House to allowed him check the records.

The Speaker then ruled that the motion should be listed on the order paper for Wednesday’s (today) plenary.

The motion

Moving the motion on Wednesday, Mr Olarenwaju described the attacks on INEC facilities as “coordinated attacks” meant to cripple the 2023 general election.

Quoting a report by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Mr Olanrewaju said INEC has suffered at least 41 arson attacks in 14 states between February 2019 and May 2021.

He added that recently, there has been an escalation of attacks on INEC facilities in the South-west geopolitical zone.

The lawmaker claimed that INEC lost 65,000 Permanent Voters Cards in the recent attack on INEC office in Abeokuta South Local Government.

He claimed that a single PVC was estimated to cost about N170,000 to reproduce.

Mr Olanrewaju added that “despite the affront to democracy and the Constitution of the Nigerian State, the Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies have been unable to arrest perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

Reacting to the motion, Mrs Dukku said the claim that it cost N170,000 to produce a single voters card is false. She stated that it cost less than N1,000 to reproduce a PVC.

Consequently, the House condemned all forms of attack on the facilities and buildings of the federal government in the country, particularly attacks on INEC offices.

It urged politicians and stakeholders to admonish their supporters to refrain from attacks and violence before or during the 2023 elections.

The lawmakers also urged the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and other Security Agencies such as the Department of State Services to synergize with the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minster of Justice to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators behind the attacks.

