The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, on Monday, warned Nigerian judges against political manipulation with the next year’s general elections approaching.

“You must not allow yourselves to be used, else the sledge hammer of justice will descend heavily on you,” Mr Ariwoola said at the Supreme Court in Abuja at a special court session.

The special court session is an annual event organised to mark the 2022/2023 legal year of the Supreme Court and the inauguration of 62 lawyers as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

With less than three months to the February 2023 general elections, political and election-related cases have seen a spike as politicians file cases concerning intra- and inter-party disputes to outdo one another.

Preparatory to the post-election disputes anticipated after the February 2023 polls, over 300 judges were inaugurated earlier this month to adjudicate on election petitions next year.

Mr Ariwola had during the inauguration of the election tribunal judges cautioned them against corruption.

In the same vein, the CJN urged judges to live a life of solitude as a precautionary measure to shield themselves against unethical communication.

The CJN said judges must apply the law rightly in all suits that come before them, saying, judges “must live a life of solitude to avoid any communication that will…violate our judicial oath.”

‘Nigerian judiciary not free

The CJN while giving a financial assessment of the judiciary, said “when the Nigerian judiciary is assessed from the financial aspect, we are yet to be free or truly independent.”

There have been calls for improved funding of the judiciary, but stakeholders are demanding transparent management of its “meagre resources.”

Budgetary allocations of the Nigerian judiciary have remained hidden from public scrutiny, fuelling speculations about corruption in its expenditure.

Two former Justices of the Supreme Court, Ejembi Ekwo and Abdul Aboki, while retiring earlier this year, urged anti-corruption agencies to beam their searchlights on the finances of the judiciary.

But Mr Ariwoola allayed fears that the judiciary remains “independent in taking decisions on matters before it without any extraneous influence.”

He said judges “…poor and pitiable salary package have become another major issue of concern that…has to be attended to with urgency.”

Recently, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, announced a pay rise for judges.

Mr Malami said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved an upward review of salaries for judicial officers.

Mr Malami in his remarks, said the Buhari-led government had paid adequate attention to judiciary’s funding.

The AGF chronicled how the government annually raised the judiciary’s budget from N73 billion it inherited in 2015 to N153 billion being proposed for the 2023 financial year.

“…we have ensured a progressive budgetary allocation to the judiciary which has seen an increase from N73 billion in 2015 to over 130 million in 2022. A further increased sum of N150 billion has been proposed for 2023,” Mr Malami said.

CJN speaks on predecessor’s abrupt resignation

The CJN also spoke on the circumstances that trailed his predecessor, Tanko Muhammad’s abrupt resignation from the Supreme Court last June.

Mr Muhammad had cited health grounds for his resignation.

But there were insinuations that Mr Muhammad’s exit could not be unconnected to a “protest letter” by 14 Justices of the apex court, decrying poor condition of work and allegation of cronyism against the former CJN.

Speaking on the issue, on Monday, Mr Ariwoola, said “rumours and falsehood rented…the airwaves to misinterpret the events that heralded the voluntary retirement of my predecessor.”

Mr Ariwoola who was commenting on Mr Muhammad’s resignation for the first time said, “…there has never been any division at the Supreme Court and there will never be any.”

He added, “the misleading information that widely made the rounds about ‘protest letter’ is not only strange but unfounded.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

