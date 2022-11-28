The Court of Appeal has set aside a judgment of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, ordering the conduct of fresh primaries by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The Ibadan division of the appeal court gave the ruling on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Justice O O Oguntoyin of the high court, on 27th September, directed the State Executive Committee of the PDP to conduct fresh primaries within 14 days.

But while delivering judgment in an appeal filed by the PDP, Justice Folasade Ojo of the appeal court ruled that the lower court was wrong in its judgment as only the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP is vested with the power to conduct primaries.

The PDP in Ogun is split into three factions with three different caniddiates claiming to be the governorship candidate of the party.

However, the party’s headquarters in Abuja recongnises Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party.

Details later…

