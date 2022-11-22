Controversy is trailing the appointment of the new Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

The National Service Commission (NASC), on Friday, announced Magaji Tambuwal as the new Clerk to the federal legislature.

Mr Tambuwal, who will serve in acting capacity pending his confirmation, replaces the former CNA, Olatunde Ojo, who was asked to proceed on the required three-months pre-retirement leave – ahead of the retirement date in February 2023.

Until his appointment, the new acting clerk was the secretary to the directorate of finance and accounts in the National Assembly.

However, the appointment of Mr Tambuwal, who hails from Sokoto State, has generated controversy as the NASC allegedly breached its Act by bypassing other officials who are ‘next in line’ to appoint him as acting clerk.

NASC allegedly ‘bypassed’ the next in rank, Chinedu Akabueze, the Clerk of the Senate, and three others, to appoint Mr Tambuwal thus breaching Section 6 of the Act establishing the Commission.

The line of hierarchy for appointments in Section 6(1)(b) of the Act, is stated as – clerk to the National Assembly, deputy clerk to the National Assembly, clerk of the Senate, clerk of the House of Representatives, deputy clerk of the Senate, deputy clerk of the House and secretaries to the directorates and then holders of other offices.

Mr Akabueze became the next senior legislative officer to Mr Ojo following the earlier retirement of the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA), Bala Yabani.

Also, Section 14(5) of the Act provides that “consideration shall be given to seniority, cognate experience, competence, or federal character.”

Controversy

In a letter announcing Mr Tambuwal’s appointment, Ahmed Amshi, the NASC chairman, said it was done in recognition of his hardwork and administrative competence. He also said it is in line with Section 6(b) of the NASC Act.

However, a Senate committee clerk who does not want his name mentioned because he lacks authority to speak on the matter, told PREMIUM TIMES that the controversy began prior to the announcement of Mr Tambuwal’s appointment.

Many officials reportedly kicked against the plan when they learnt he was being considered for the position. Mr Akabueze is the next legislative officer in line, while Tambuwal is an administrative officer, he said.

He also said some staff blame the out-going clerk for handing over and recommending Mr Tambuwal to take over. He said that a petition will be submitted to the Commission and the National Assembly in this regard.

However, a legislative aide at the office of the Senate President – who also does not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the appointment was done based on the recommendation of a committee set up to screen and consider eligible candidates.

According to him, the eligible officers were considered based on their career progression and Mr Tambuwal was found worthy of taking over.

READ ALSO:

But in a list of employees of the Commission seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the ranking listed three other senior officials ahead of Mr Tambuwal, apart from Mr Akabueze. They are Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya, Saraju Oladoyin and Rahmatu Ahmed – who are all secretaries to directorates too.

When contacted, Mr Amshi said the Commission will only speak on the matter if or when it receives a petition or complaint.

“Let the petition be formally presented to the Commission through the appropriate channel, we study it and issue a response to the petitioner before any press statement,” he said in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ojo could not be reached for comments.

Other appointments

Other appointments done by the Commission include, Ms Aimua-Ehikioya now redeployed as Secretary of Legal Services; Birma Shuaibu, acting Secretary of Human Resources Directorate; Umoru Ali, acting Secretary of Research and Information; and Omogbehin Yomi, acting Secretary, Special Duties.

Other appointees are Inyang Titus, acting Secretary of Finance and Accounts; and Nwoba Andrew, acting Secretary of Planning and Legislative Budget.”

The Commission said the appointments are based on the need to fill existing vacancies in the National Assembly Management team. It also resolved to allow the out-going Clerk to continue working with Mr Tambuwal until his retirement in February.

This, the Commission said, is in order to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill’s processing – that should be transmitted by only the substantive CNA in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

