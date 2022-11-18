Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today unveiled $endmobile, an app to facilitate faster and easier transfer of funds from the diaspora to the African continent. Flutterwave also signed Tobi Amusan, the Nigeria-born 100m Hurdles Women’s World Record Holder as $endmobile’s Ambassador; a decision the company says is due to their similarity in speed and resilience.

The new app available on Play store and App Store aims to enhance customer experience through improved speed, transparency and ability to get user’s money to its destination despite the hurdles. Other key features of the Send Mobile app include Apple Pay which will allow Apple device users to transact seamlessly from their mobile wallets, an improved activity section that tracks transactions in real time and a new voucher code section that allows users to create voucher cards.

Here’s how to use $end

● Sign up on $end (Android or iOS) (Add email address/ phone number and create a password).

● Click the “Send Now” button

● Enter your money transfer details, i.e. amount, sending currency/country, and receiving currency/country.

● Review the transaction and Send Money

Tobi Amusan, 100m Hurdles World Record Holder said, “I am excited to be a big part of a product I already use and love. I am always on the road, but I also have a lot of my family members in Nigeria. $end has helped me to keep in touch with them by meeting their needs as much as I can. Happy to be the face of this product for the African diaspora.”

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said, “ It’s thrilling that Tobi is $end’s Ambassador. I would say it’s a perfect match given her speed and efficiency on the tracks and of course $endmobile’s speed of delivering cross-border transfers. Send Mobile will help improve the speed and efficiency of transferring money from the diaspora to the African continent for fees, real estate, health, upkeep and even for investments. We’re excited for all the possibilities this collaboration brings.”

Customers can download the Send Mobile App on the Google Play Store for Android devices or App Store for iPhones by clicking on the respective highlighted links.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is a leading African payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. Flutterwave has processed over 200M transactions worth over USD $16B to date and serves more than 1,000,000 businesses including customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc. The Company’s key advantage is international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave etc. Flutterwave has an infrastructure reach in over 34 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa. For more information on Flutterwave’s journey, please visit: www.flutterwave.com