PREMIUM TIMES is partnering with Arise Television to host a presidential town hall meeting on Sunday.

The event, which will be done in collaboration with the Centre for Democrats and Development, is the second in the series.

It is expected to host four presidential candidates of the 18 registered political parties ahead of next year’s general election.

The candidates are Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress, Yabagi Sani of African Democratic Party, Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party.

Sunday’s town hall meeting will have the candidates discuss their plans on security and the economy.

It comes exactly one week after the first in the series – which featured Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party and Govetnor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP vice presidential candidate, who represented the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Atiku and the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, were absent at the presidential town hall meeting – which generated controversy on social media. Many Nigerians accused the duo of avoiding critical public engagements.

This paper also reported how the participants fared at the debate which lasted over four hours.

Other media partners for Sunday’s town-hall meeting are the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Vanguard newspaper, Daily Trust newspaper and New Telegraph newspaper.

Others are Leadership newspaper, TheCable, Punch newspapers, Guardian newspaper, The Sun newspaper and the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition.

