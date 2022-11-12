Movie title: ‘The One for Sarah’

Release date: 28th October 2022

Runtime: 2 hours

Director: Lyndsey Esejuku

Cast: Beverly Naya, Bimbo Ademoye, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bucci Franklin, Uzor Arukwue, and Adunni Ade.

If there is one genre in the film industry that is bound to make you cry and laugh simultaneously, it has to be romantic films.

The Nigerian film industry has had its fair share of romantic movies like ‘Kambilli: The Whole 30 Yards’, ‘Royal Hibiscus’, ‘Isoken’, and ‘The Wedding Party‘, among many others.

These titles have managed to snag several awards and streaming deals.

However, as entertaining and insightful as romantic films can be, they are often criticised for having similar storylines and one-dimensional characters. The latest victim of this criticism is a recently released film from Trino Motion Pictures, “The One for Sarah.”

Putting a subtle modern spin on storytelling in Nollywood, the movie depicts the story of Sarah, a young woman who finds herself trapped in a love triangle that involves an enemy from her past.

While its premise about exploring physical abuse in relationships sounds intriguing, its translation onto the screen is slightly flat.

The plot (tea)

With a theme of abuse heavily echoed, we are introduced to Sarah (Beverly Naya), a fashion designer who just broke up with her boyfriend. Still traumatised from the emotional and physical abuse inflicted by her ex (Daniel Effiong), Sarah dismisses the thought of dating any guy until she meets Fred (Uzor Arukwe) in an embarrassing situation.

Drawn in by his kindness, she opens her mind to the thought of dating him. However, things go south when she sees him with another girl during one of their dates. Without giving room for an explanation, she cuts Fred off and meets a photographer, Michael (Bucci Franklin).

Starting as work collaborators, the relationship between Sarah and Michael blossoms into a strong friendship. Meanwhile, Fred tries to get her back, seeking the help of her best friend, Lizzy (Bimbo Ademoye).

Sarah begins to receive threatening texts from her ex, who secretly stalks her. Things soon escalate when he shows up, attempting to hurt her. Fred swoops to save the day but at a cost.

The Good

The choice to explore a theme such as physical and emotional abuse is commendable, especially with the increasing rate of women maltreated in Nigeria.

The film played it safe by focusing on Sarah as an abuse victim, ensuring not to cross an offensive line with her portrayal. It also featured sub-themes like friendship and love, reflecting the importance of support to an overall healing process.

Kudos to the actors who did the very best they could to bring their characters to life. Beverley Naya does a good job playing the quiet and sceptical Sarah. Daniel Effiong also switches from being the typical good guy in previous movies to playing Dare, a ruthless and proud misogynist.

The Bad

More could have been done in terms of cinematography. Although the camera movements are impressive, the lighting was quite unflattering to the actors.

It also did not help as the sound lacked cinematic quality.

The locations somewhat failed to make scenes appear more believable as they emerged, as little attention or effort went into set designs.

A solid example would be Sarah’s boutique. There was so much more that could have been done with the space, even if the producers were on a budget. It looked like a bunch of clothes in a room that could easily pass for a restroom.

The screenplay also failed to sell itself as a significant contender for the best 2022 Nollywood film. Actions are unrealistic, and dialogues have cliche and bland elements.

Unlike romantic films like voiceless, this movie got dragged a lot.

It would have been helpful if the producers and video editors had cut out many unnecessary scenes that contributed zero development to the plot.

The westernisation of the dialogues and delivery made some scenes unbearable. There were some moments when actors tried to imitate a western accent, and it ruined the entire line.

Final Verdict

7/10. ‘The One for Sarah’ is an example of a Nollywood movie that isn’t afraid to discuss issues affecting our society. This makes it a must-watch despite its flaws.

‘The One for Sarah’ is showing in Nigerian cinemas nationwide

