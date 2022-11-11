The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, Friday, announced $150 million in support for climate adaptation projects in Africa.

He made the announcement at the ongoing climate summit, otherwise called the Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt.

Mr Biden noted that controlling climate change is imperative for the future of the world, adding that there is no reason not to finance clean energy in developing countries.

“To permanently bend the emission curve, every nation has to step up,” he said.

America has joined the list of other nations including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands that have made financial pledges towards addressing climate change adaptation issues in Africa.

Though Africa is the least contributor to global emissions, it is perhaps the worst-hit continent by climate change effects in the world.

Statistics from relevant global agencies have confirmed that millions of people are currently rattled by disasters linked “to storms, droughts, wildfires, floods, and landslides on the continent.”

