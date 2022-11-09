Despite being the least contributor to global emission, Africa is perhaps the worst hit by climate change effects in the world.

Data from a recently released report by the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) shows that between January and September, 2021, more than 54 million people were affected by disasters linked to storms, droughts, wildfires, floods, and landslides in Africa.

Temperatures are also increasing across all regions of the continent and it is warming faster than the global average over land and sea.

Meanwhile, to mitigate these biting effects, the report says Africa needs $52.7 billion annually in adaptation funds by 2030.

The report, which is titled: “States and Trends in Adaptation Report 2022,” noted that current annual spending on adaptation across all of Africa is $11.4 billion, representing about 39 per cent of the total climate finance committed to the continent annually.

This amount, GCA notes, is far short of what is needed.

Funding pledges

New funding commitments for Africa’s adaptation programme from western countries at the ongoing conference of parties (COP27) in Egypt may have confirmed that the developed nations are gradually succumbing to the pressures and demands of climate-vulnerable countries, especially in Africa, to rev up adaptation support.

On Tuesday, the British government said it will invest £95 million in climate-resilient agriculture in Nigeria.

With at least four million Nigerians, including two million women expected to benefit from the investment, the funding support is aimed at increasing productivity and adapting to the effects of climate change while reducing emissions.

The British government also announced it will provide £200 million to the African Development Bank (AfDB)’s Climate Action Window (CAW), a new mechanism set up to channel climate finance to help vulnerable countries adapt to the impacts of climate change, from severe drought in the Horn of Africa to floods in South Sudan.

CAW, according to AFDB, will mobilise up to $13 billion over time for Africa’s low-income countries.

In another batch of support, the Netherlands announced its contribution of 110 million euros in support of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme (AAAP).

AAAP was developed by African Development Bank and the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) to mobilise $25 billion by 2025 to implement, scale and accelerate climate adaptation across the African continent.

More ground to cover

Meanwhile, evidence has shown that meeting the goals set out in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of African countries would require additional funding of $41.3 billion each year.

However, the realisation of these funds poses a problem as much of it, 53 per cent, comes from multilateral development finance institutions (DFIs) with national governments contributing 23 per cent.

In addition, cumulative analysis of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of 51 African countries shows a need for an estimated $579 billion in funding for adaptation through 2030.

The GCA report recommends ways for Africa to increase adaptation financing including mainstreaming adaptation and resilience into all investment decision-making by increasing access to information.

It also suggests building an enabling environment for adaptation investment such as policies that mainstream climate adaptation into procurement plans as well as deploying innovative financial instruments.

Climate activists react

Lina Yassin, a member of the Sudan delegation to COP27, described the support as a great step forward. She, however, cautioned that parties must remember that there are two important points to cover.

“Finance in the form of grants should be prioritised and it should not be in the form of loans because our nations will continue to suffer from crippling debt. The second point is on the direct access to the funding and the delivery of those pledges,” she said.

Ms Yassin noted that in 2021 countries pledged to double their finance for adaptation but are still not on track to doing so, adding that pledges and higher ambition is nothing without delivery.

“The money we are receiving right now is really a drop in the bucket when compared to what we need annually. We are getting very paltry sums; what we need is in billions and not in millions,” Tobi Oluwatola, Executive Director, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, said.

Mr Oluwatola, an energy expert, noted that the nature of the support being received so far is not enough to restore the 700,000 hectares of farmland that have been submerged in Nigeria for instance or the various lives that have been lost and those that will still be lost and the cost to their families.

“For instance, what Nigeria needs for energy transition is about $10 billion every year; at COP right now we are looking to raise $23 billion for projects that already exist. It is still a very long distance to where we need to be,” Mr Oluwatola.

Also speaking, Fatou Jeng, Founder of Clean Earth Gambia, noted that “even though this is welcoming, it is definitely not sufficient, not even close to enough for Africa to be able to effectively adapt to the climate challenges that we are facing.”

She said it is quite welcoming to see western countries doubling their contribution on adaptation for Africa. She, however, added that more commitments are needed to reach the amount that is needed to sufficiently ensure climate adaptation for the continent.

