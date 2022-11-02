The Federal High Court has constituted a special task force of judges to hear and determine pre-election cases before it.

A circular letter issued by the Chief Judge of the Court, John Tsoho, said it became necessary to designate a team of judges for such cases, given the large volume of pre-election suits that have flooded the court.

According to the circular, judges who are members of the task force will suspend all regular cases in their respective courts, due to the urgency of the electoral cases, which are time-bound.

“In view of the large volume of Pre-Election cases filed so far; with the imminent attendant risk of lapsing, it has become necessary to constitute a Task Force to speedily dispose of the matters, particularly in those Judicial Divisions with a glut of them,” Mr Tsoho was quoted in a statement by the court’s Assistant Director of Information, Catherine Christopher, Wednesday.

He said members of the task force “will have four weeks within which to dispose of the pre-election cases.”

Background

Mr Tsoho had in July issued a practice direction on pre-election cases, which he said would “provide for a fair, impartial and expeditious determination of pre-election cases,” among others.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the practice direction was issued on the heels of the broad policy on the handling of election-related matters issued by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in May.

NJC’s new policy, which focused on averting conflicting decisions from courts, contained rules on how heads of courts and judges must handle such suits already ruled upon by a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

Mr Tsoho had explained that because pre-election cases are time-bound, the new rules will “minimise undue adjournments and delays in the conduct of matters.”

According to the circular, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court may direct that matters be transferred to the appropriate division or any other division of the court as may be reasonably practicable considering the given circumstances.