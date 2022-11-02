Domo Okara, coach of Bayelsa Queens Football Club, says failure to convert goalscoring opportunities cost them so much against Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies of South Africa on Monday.

The Nigerian side lost 1-2 to the South Africans at the Grande Stade de Marrakech in Morocco in their opening game at the ongoing 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Okara, whose team scored in the last 10 minutes of the game, said his side would have claimed the maximum points if they had maximised the opportunities they had.

The goal by substitute Mary-Magdalene Anjor was the first for Mamelodi Sundowns, who are the competition’s defending champions conceded in the competition. “We gave our best but it was not good enough,” Okara told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

“The South African team are a good team. Tactically, they are very sound. Though we threw away our chances in the first 20 minutes, but we should have wrapped up the game, maybe leading by two or three goals.

“But we failed to do so and that is football. Football is a game of chance,” he said.

The coach, however, assured that his team, the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership champions, would come back stronger.

“What we are going to do next is to come back strong in the other two games, so that we can qualify from the group,” he said.

“We will ensure we get the maximum points from the next game.”

NAN reports that the team’s next game is against TP Mazembe Ladies of DR Congo on Thursday.

