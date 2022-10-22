A teacher from Federal Government College, Jos, Alaku Ayiwulu, has emerged the winner of the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year Award.

For emerging the winner of the 8th edition of the award, Mr Ayiwulu will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million from the Nigerian Breweries- Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund.

According to the organiser, the winner would receive N1.5 million immediately and N1 million annually for the next five years.

He also has the privilege to participate in an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad and a fully equipped computer laboratory or six-classroom block worth N20 million will be built for his school in his honour.

The first and second runners-up, Musa Saidu from Borno State and Ifeoma Stella from Enugu State received N1.5 million and N1,250,000 respectively.

Osinbajo, Ohiwerei honoured too

A Lifetime Leadership Achievement Award was also presented to the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, who in turn presented a recognition award to the former Chairman of Nigerian Breweries, Felix Ohiwerei.

The teacher award was named after Ohiwerei who was said to have contributed significantly to the success of the company while he held sway.

Speaking, Mr Osinbajo commended Nigerian teachers for their resilience, commitment and dedication, saying the reward of teachers is not in material worth but in the success of their products.

He reeled out a long list of his former students which include the former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, among other prominent politicians, legal scholars, and diplomats.

Sanwo-Olu speaks

In his remarks, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, appreciated the Nigerian Breweries for the initiative of the teachers.

He added that the award has become a standard of excellence and achievement in the education sector.

“This award is a great innovation that serves to motivate teachers and reward the excellent contribution to nation-building.

“Teaching is a very noble profession because there’s so much responsibility and duty towards students.

“Teachers not only teach and impart knowledge but inspire and motivate students to take positive steps in life. They boost the confidence of students and point them in the right direction,” he said.

About entries

According to the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, a total of 1,027 entries were received for the 2022 awards but 833 entries were valid.

Mrs Morgan noted that the number of valid entries in 2022 is the highest recorded since 2015 when the award was introduced.

The other 10 teachers who emerged as state champions were also rewarded with the sum of N500,000 each.

85 legacy projects

In his goodwill message, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc and Chairman of NB/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, Hans Essaadi, said the foundation has successfully executed 85 legacy projects worldwide.

He said: “Teachers inspire us to learn about the world around us and unleash our full potential. They do this with compassion, commitment, and care.

“A teacher is a superhero, and we hope you will join us in celebrating several superheroes who will be seated amongst us tonight!

“Thank you for your support and belief in our mission of advancing the quality of education at all levels in Nigeria.

“From an initial start-up grant of N100 Million Naira in 1994, the NB/Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund has successfully progressed to execute 85 legacy projects nationwide, of which the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition is one of them”.

“After seven (7) years of recognizing, rewarding, and celebrating teachers across Nigeria, we are now set for what promises to be another unforgettable night for the eventual winners and ultimately the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year.”

About the award

The Maltina Teacher of the Year Award aims to recognise and celebrate exceptional teachers in Nigeria.

The initiative according to the organiser is open to teachers in all secondary schools across the country.

Now in its 8th edition, the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition is a platform created to identify, showcase, and reward exceptional teachers in public and private secondary schools across the country.

It is funded by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to advance the quality of education at all levels in Nigeria, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG 4.

Since its inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has produced six grand winners: Rose Nkemdilim Obi, Anambra (2015), Imoh Essien, Akwa Ibom (2016), Felix Ariguzo, Delta State (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa, FCT (2018), Ezem Collins (2019), Oluwabunmi Anani (2020) Abanika Taiye (221and now Alaku Ayiwulu (2022).

The initiative is supported by the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders in the education sector including the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS) and Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).