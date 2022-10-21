The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Friday sent his sympathies to the government and citizens of Nigeria over the floods that have afflicted the country.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Mr Guterres said he was saddened to learn about the recent floods in Africa’s most populous country.

The Nigerian government had announced that over 500 people have died in the floods that have affected more than half of the country’s 36 states.

While expressing his deepest condolences to the government of Nigeria and the affected families, the UN chief reiterated the United Nations continued commitment to supporting Nigeria in this challenging time.

Nigerian authorities have described the current floods as the worst in a decade. Over 1.3 million people have been displaced and more than 2.8 million people have been impacted by the floods.

Nigeria’s minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Farouk, said the floods have destroyed 108,392 hectares of farmland, and “completely damaged” 82,053 homes.

These widespread cases are in 27 out of 36 states and the FCT.

Nigeria’s meteorological agency, NiMET, has also warned that “states like Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa are still at risk of experiencing floods up till the end of November.”

The submergence of farmlands has sparked fears of increased food insecurity and higher prices in the country.

But the humanitarian affairs ministry said the federal government is committed to providing relief to all communities.

“We are taking all the necessary actions to bring relief to the people affected by the flood. All relevant agencies have renewed their commitment to strengthen their efforts in reaching out to the victims and bringing relief to them,” Ms Farouk said.

The Nigerian government had earlier announced the distribution of 12,000 metric tons of food and non-food items to states affected by the floods.