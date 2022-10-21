President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria is safer in the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this on Friday while inaugurating the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and unveiling the manifesto of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja.

The 80-page action plan titled; “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” will focus on national security, economy, agriculture, Power, oil and gas, transportation and education.

Other areas include; healthcare, digital economy, women empowerment, judicial reform, federalism/decentralisation of power and foreign policy.

While charging members of the ruling party to ensure the victory of the APC in 2023, Mr Buhari said “We must record a sound victory in all elections, the future of this country is safer in the hands of the APC.”

The president added that the transition to another APC government is as vital as the 2015 election that ushered the party into power.

He also commended the other presidential aspirants that contested the presidential primary election against Mr Tinubu in June.

“I would like to congratulate the other contestants. I am glad that most of our aspirants transferred their structures, including campaign offices to our party’s candidate after the primaries,” he said.

In his speech, Mr Tinubu said his manifesto is a promise that can be banked on.

He assured Mr Buhari that he would be proud of the work to be done after him.

He stated that his administration will ensure the construction of the Trans-Sahara pipeline to Europe and compete with Russia for the European market.

“We are sure that we can make realisable the Cross-Sahara pipeline to bring our gas to Europe and compete with Russia and be better,” he said.

Mr Tinubu dismissed the concerns on the borrowing by this administration, stating that if borrowing were to be a crime, the United States would be in jail.

“I stand before you noting that those who are afraid of the budget they—talk of borrowing, if borrowing were to be a crime, the entire America should be in jail.

“If borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus. General Buhari, we are with you. You are leading the way and charting the course. We are saying that the renewed hope of this country will be for real. You will look back and be proud of what you built and left behind you,” he said.

The Director General of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, said the time of some persons staying in Abuja and leaving work undone at the grassroots is over.

He said PCC will use the record of results to allocate rewards for members.

“We can easily track the record played by each member in the campaign process and at the end of the day, we can conveniently address any challenges and even reward excellence while harvesting maximum votes.

“For the PCC, the days of the people flying letters in Abuja while work suffers at the grassroots is over. We are all aware of the enormous task before us in ensuring that Asiwaju becomes the next president. The PCC will not take anything to chance,” he said.

With the unveiling of the manifesto, the party is expected to commence campaigns across the country.

Among those at the event were the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors led by their chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, members of the PCC and NWC.