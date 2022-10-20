Liverpool backed up their 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday with another hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez was the match winner as his 22nd-minute goal was all the Reds needed to send David Moyes away empty-handed for the 19th time as the manager of a visiting team.

The story would have been different if Jarrod Bowen had scored the penalty on the dot of half time after Joseph Gomez fouled him. Alisson Becker came to the rescue by producing a great block to send Jurgen Klopp’s men into the interval in the lead.

Klopp made five changes from the team that started against City with Nunez, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabio Carvalho, and Jordan Henderson, all coming in with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz out with injuries for the long term.

In other matches, Newcastle beat under-pressure Everton 1-0 with Miguel Almiron’s first half goal. It was the Paraguayan’s fifth league goal-his best tally since he joined Newcastle in 2018.

Southampton are out of the relegation zone because of a 1-0 win away at previously unbeaten Bournemouth under their interim manager, Gary O’Neil.

Che Adams scored in the ninth minute and that was all the Saints needed to go marching off with all three points.

At the Gtech Stadium, Brentford held Chelsea to a 0-0 result in which Kepa Arrizabalaga kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet.

Brentford pressed Chelsea almost throughout the match and it was down to Kepa to keep Chelsea in the match, with three saves from Ivan Toney and one from Bryan Mbeumo.

It took a triple substitution of Christian Pulisic, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Raheem Sterling for Chelsea to create any meaningful chance in the match and they got their first corner kick in the 74th minute.

But the Blues stay in fourth and prepare to welcome Manchester United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.